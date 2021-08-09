With less than a week to go until the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, Everton are embroiled in a three-way battle to bring Atletico Madrid’s Mario Hermoso to the Premier League.

According to Fichajes, cited by the Liverpool ECHO, Arsenal and Aston Villa are also showing an interest in a player that is reported will cost any interested parties €30m.

That’s always assuming that the three clubs can persuade the Rojiblancos to part with their player as it seems there’s little interest from the Spaniards to do so at this stage.

As reigning La Liga champions, it’s clear that they don’t want to weaken their squad.

With Barcelona having lost Lionel Messi and Real Madrid in transition under Carlo Ancelotti, it could be another great season for Diego Simeone’s side.

Were they to lose Hermoso, their defensive line would be much the poorer.

If a deal can be worked to their advantage, however, there might be a chance that Atleti will play ball.