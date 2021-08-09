Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs to have made an approach for the potential transfer of Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati.

The 18-year-old is considered a huge prospect after rising up through Barca’s academy, and looks like he’s undoubtedly going to be one to watch in the years to come.

It would certainly be a boost for Barcelona if Fati were able to step up and fill the void left by departing club legend Lionel Messi, though it seems he might actually look to follow the Argentine out of the exit door.

According to Todo Fichajes, Fati’s representatives are unhappy with the terms of the Spain international’s contract, and are hoping to force through a transfer away from his current club.

The report goes on to state that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are among the clubs to have asked about a potential deal, and it would be exciting to see him make the Premier League his next move.

Fati could join other talented young players like Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount at Stamford Bridge, and continue the exciting project being built in west London.

There’s also surely room in Thomas Tuchel’s side for another top attacking player after underwhelming form from the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi in recent times.