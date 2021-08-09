Club chief confirms intent to beat Chelsea & Man United to Erling Haaland transfer

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed an interest in sealing the transfer of Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The prolific young Norway international looks one of the most exciting talents in world football at the moment after scoring 41 goals in 41 games for Dortmund last season, whilst getting this campaign off to a start with a hat-trick in his first appearance.

Haaland has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, but Bayern seem to have confirmed they could also be in the running for his signature in the near future.

“This is a top player that the whole world probably wants,” Salihamidzic told German outlet SPORT 1. “Of course we look there.

“Otherwise we would be full amateurs.”

Haaland could be a dream long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena, and of course the Poland international was also signed from Dortmund a few years back.

Bayern have often raided their rivals for some of their best players, with Mats Hummels and Mario Gotze also making the same move in recent times.

Haaland would be a dream signing for any Premier League club, but he’s obviously shining in the Bundesliga so may fancy staying there if Bayern make their move.