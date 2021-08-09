Former Liverpool ace aims swipe at Reds following transfer away

Former Liverpool attacking midfielder Harry Wilson is seemingly not too happy at how things panned out for him in his time at Anfield.

The Wales international recently left the Reds for a move to Fulham after a number of spells out on loan in recent years.

Despite feeling he did enough to earn a place in Jurgen Klopp’s plans at points, Wilson now feels he’s made the right decision to move on after being snubbed a few too many times.

“I wouldn’t say it was an easy thing to do, but it is definitely the right thing for me. I know I’ve made the right decision,” Wilson told Goal.

On when it went wrong for him at Liverpool, Wilson explained: “It was in 2019, when I came back from Derby. I’d had a really good season in the Championship. We fell at the last hurdle in the play-off final, but my numbers were good, my performances were good.

“That pre-season at Liverpool, we played a few games in England and then went out to America and France. I played pretty much every game, scored a few goals and felt like I was in a good position.

“Then we played Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley and I was 19th man. The disappointment of that really hit me.

“I felt that was my chance, and it had gone. I thought I’d done all I could, and I think that was when I started to accept that I’d have to leave.”

The 24-year-old adds, however, that he’s well aware that the quality of the Liverpool squad would always have made things difficult for him in terms of starting on a regular basis.

“I’m not daft,” he said. “I know the quality of that Liverpool squad, and I know I wasn’t going to go and play every week like I wanted to.

“The front three rarely miss a game, and their numbers are scary. I was never going to get in ahead of them.

“Even playing as a No.8 or a No.10, they’re pretty well stocked in those areas too!”