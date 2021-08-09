Harvey Elliott highlights vs Athletic Bilbao have Liverpool fans drooling over wonderkid’s immense potential

Liverpool fans are getting excited about wonderkid Harvey Elliott after watching him in action at Anfield yesterday for the friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

The 18-year-old hasn’t had that many first-team opportunities for Liverpool yet, but impressed on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season.

Elliott also seems to be taking the chance to make a name for himself in pre-season so far, with the teenager putting in an exciting display in yesterday’s friendly match.

Watch below for the highlights of Elliott’s superb range of passing and quality touches, as well as a powerful shot that hit the woodwork and would’ve made a delightful goal if it had gone in…

Harvey Elliott vs. Bilbao pic.twitter.com/cXGOdfnTN6 — CF Comps (@CF_Comps9) August 8, 2021

LFC seem to have a huge talent on their hands here, and many supporters are tweeting about how Elliott looks ready to get a run in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

There’s plenty of competition in this Liverpool squad but Elliott has certainly done his chances no harm here.