Jadon Sancho has finally linked up with Manchester United following his summer transfer.

Sancho joined United on a £73million deal from Borussia Dortmund this summer, completing his move after reaching the Euro 2020 final with England.

But after getting extended time off after the Euros and some time to make the move from Germany in these complicated times, Sancho was nowhere to be seen until now.

After a long wait, Sancho has now linked up with his new teammates, joining pre-season training today (Monday).

Manchester United posted an image on their Twitter of Sancho wearing United training gear, an image fans have been waiting some time for.

Whether Sancho will play this weekend when the Reds kick off their new Premier League season against Leeds United, remains to be seen.

But the winger will be eligible to play if his fitness is deemed good enough for him to be included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.