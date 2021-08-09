The days of James Richardson presenting the Italian football show were a fond and distant memory for many, and BT Sport are about to revive that winning partnership.

According to BT Sport, Richardson will be presenting a weekly round-up show, discussing all of the key talking points from the previous weekend’s matches.

In even better news for followers of the Italian top-flight, the channel will now become the exclusive home of Serie A in the UK, with over 200 live games being shown across the season.

Those with a keen interest will continue to be able to watch the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and other star names.

It represents a real coup for the broadcaster after losing main Champions League anchor, Gary Lineker, to LaLiga TV.

With such a close race for the Serie A title last season, the loss of some key players to other leagues means that 2021/22 could be even tighter.

It’s sure to be a must watch for anyone with more than a passing interest in Calcio.