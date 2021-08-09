Ex-Gunner labels Roy Keane “a very silly man” after James Maddison Arsenal transfer comments

Former Arsenal ace Perry Groves has slammed Roy Keane and his “silly” comments about the recent James Maddison Arsenal transfer rumours.

The Leicester City playmaker has been strongly linked with the Gunners in recent times, and CaughtOffside understands he could be interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium, even if he’s not in a particular hurry to push for a move away from his current club.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, however, recently advised that Maddison shouldn’t leave Leicester for Arsenal at the moment.

The Foxes certainly look like a team on the up under Brendan Rodgers, having won the FA Cup last season and the Community Shield to kick-start this campaign.

In truth, if you were to put money on one of Leicester or Arsenal finishing in the top four right now, you’d probably be backing the former as the more likely option.

This led Keane to advise Maddison against joining Arsenal, with the ITV Sport pundit quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying: “Arsenal are a huge club but at this moment in time I don’t think it’s a step up to Leicester, considering where they are.

“It’s a difficult one, Vardy had an opportunity to go to Arsenal he turned it down. He got big money, turned it down, he got big money at Leicester let’s not kid ourselves.

“But Leicester, the group of players they have. They’ve got a new training ground. If he’s leaving Leicester, I don’t think Arsenal is the right option, if I was him I’d sit tight.”

Groves has now responded, with the talkSPORT pundit quoted by the Mirror as hitting out at Keane’s “silly” comments.

“Roy Keane is being very silly. A very silly man,” Groves said. “They are further ahead but James Maddison, if you go to the bigger clubs, you’re judged on the level.

“If he bought into a project where he would be the 10, going there and being part of a resurgence of a massive club like Arsenal.

“Arsenal are still a massive club. Don’t worry about the support around the world. Don’t worry about the crowds. The history. Tradition.

“Roy Keane’s point, quite rightly, is that Leicester are a better team at the moment. But for your profile, if James Maddison goes to Arsenal, when you’re judged on a different level, he’s got more chance of getting in the England squad, in the England team than he has at Leicester.

“You’re under miles more pressure. If he buys into the project and gets Arsenal back to the force they want to be, Arsenal is a far bigger club than Leicester.”