Leeds United have seen a transfer offer turned down as Marcelo Bielsa continues his attempts to strengthen ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Whites are looking to build on an impressive season of last which saw them consolidate their place in the Premier League in their first season back.

And ahead of the coming campaign, Bielsa has set his eyes on a Huddersfield Town player who may not raise eyebrows in terms of Premier League signings, but one who remains coveted nonetheless.

Lewis O’Brien is said to be a target of Leeds’, and Bielsa is said to have personally scouted the midfielder.

But according to the Daily Mail via HITC, Huddersfield have rejected a £3million offer from the Whites.

Nevertheless, Leeds are said to be intent on signing O’Brien even with the rejected bid, so an improved offer could be incoming.

O’Brien is still only 22 and has a contract with one year remaining, though Huddersfield hold an option to extend the deal by a further year.