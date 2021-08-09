Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up a double transfer raid on cash-strapped Inter Milan this summer.

The Serie A champions are in a mini-crisis after selling Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain, while it’s now also expected that their top scorer Romelu Lukaku could be leaving for Chelsea.

And now fresh reports from Italy link Leicester with a possible move to capitalise on Inter’s struggles, with claims that the Foxes are keen to sign both Marcelo Brozovic and Stefan De Vrij.

Brendan Rodgers is putting together an exciting squad at the King Power Stadium and these would be two more smart additions, especially amid rumours that James Maddison could be moving to Arsenal.

MORE: Leicester City line up bid for Southampton star

Brozovic is a similarly creative midfield player who could fit Leicester’s style well, while De Vrij would give Rodgers more options in central defence.

Inter would undoubtedly do well to sell these two players if it can help them find the money to keep hold of someone like Lukaku.