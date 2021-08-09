Lionel Messi’s Barcelona departure could cost them €137m in lost revenue

It’s pretty hard to figure out any silver linings for Barcelona when it comes to Lionel Messi’s departure.

The more optimistic fans may be interested to see how they fare without him and perhaps a new star or two will emerge as the over-reliance on the Argentine legend will have to stop, but we all know they didn’t want to lose him.

There may also be a thought that at least they’ll save some money on his wages, but it actually sounds like they’ll be worse off after a report from Brand Finance looked at the impact.

It was thought that his expected new Barca deal would see him earn €20m per season, but the report points out that Barca’s brand value is tied into the Argentine, and his departure could see them lose as much as €137m from their value.

That affects everything from ticket sales, merchandise and potential sponsor money, so that €20m saved on wages is nothing compared to what they’ll lose elsewhere.

This really is the nightmare that keeps on giving for Barca just now.