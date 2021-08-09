Liverpool are reportedly ready to beat Chelsea to the transfer of Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

The 21-year-old has really caught the eye at Monaco in recent times, establishing himself as one of the biggest talents coming through in Ligue 1.

Tchouameni has previously been linked strongly with Chelsea, but it now seems Liverpool are emerging as serious contenders for his signature.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Merseyside giants are prepared to pay Tchouameni’s £25.5million asking price to get a deal done, in what looks an ideal purchase to help the club replace the departing Georginio Wijnaldum, who left for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract.

Liverpool have had a quiet summer so far, but can sometimes spring a surprise in the transfer market.

Diogo Jota notably joined LFC last summer almost completely out of the blue, with little speculation leading up to the deal being announced, so fans will hope their club has something similar up their sleeve this year.