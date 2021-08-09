Liverpool eye £38m for Euro 2020 star who could be the perfect fit for their attack

Belgium’s squad at Euro 2020 was packed full of household names who maybe didn’t live up to expectations, but it was something of a breakout summer for Jeremy Doku.

He earned a move to Lille last summer after an impressive spell with Anderlecht, but he has the pace and directness that could be a true gamechanger in the Liverpool attack that could do with an infusion of something new.

Some of their fans even commented during the Euros that he could be perfect for their team, so it’s a potential transfer that would go down well with some of the fans.

Dutch outlet Voetbal24 have reported that Liverpool are now weighing up a potential £38m offer for the Belgian starlet, and it was his performances at the Euros that caught their eye.

It’s easy to see him bringing the same directness and ruthlessness that Sadio Mane could provide when he’s at his best so that’s a terrific thought from Liverpool’s point of view, and it’s a signing that would just make a lot of sense.