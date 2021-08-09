Liverpool could be offered an opportunity to offload Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer on a temporary basis.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has largely struggled with injury since arriving at Anfield from Arsenal on a deal worth £35million.

The winger has won the Premier League and Champions League at Liverpool, but injuries have prevented him from kicking on.

And he could now be set to leave on loan for the coming season, with Southampton said to be interested in bringing him back as they look to strengthen this summer.

According to the Metro, the Saints are hoping to land Oxlade-Chamberlain on loan a decade after selling him to Arsenal.

Though, he is not the only Liverpool player of interest, with the report also claiming the South coast club have asked about

Takumi Minamino spent last season at St Mary’s and Southampton are also said to have asked about taking Minamino back on loan for the coming campaign.