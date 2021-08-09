Andy Robertson has taken to social media to offer an update on the ankle injury he suffered during the pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The Scotsman has taken to Twitter to thank everyone for their ‘kind messages and support’ and share that he suffered some ‘ligament damage’ but the scan thankfully suggests ‘nothing too major’.

Robertson had to be helped off the pitch in the final few minutes of the first-half against Bilbao after landing awkwardly on his right ankle as he blocked a cross.

Dominic King of the Mail reports that surgery was not necessary, which is great news given the circumstances, whilst James Pearce of the Athletic has found that Robertson should be sidelined for ‘weeks rather than months’.

Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support. Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend. I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later. Good luck to the boys playing tonight #YNWA pic.twitter.com/urKPCLmHgS — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 9, 2021

Andy Robertson has received good news of sorts; no need for surgery – just some ligament damage. He will, however, miss the start of the season. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 9, 2021

Told Andy Robertson set to be out for “weeks rather than months” with ankle ligament damage which feels like positive news given how bad that injury initially looked yesterday.https://t.co/fMzWLwuxwC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 9, 2021

Kostas Tsimikas will be the frontrunner to start for the Reds whilst key man Robertson is out, with the only other natural left-back option available to Jurgen Klopp being youngster Owen Beck.

Beck has had the chance to feature for the first-team during pre-season and if the 18-year-old isn’t pushed to senior action, James Milner can be called on as a makeshift option by the gaffer.

Robertson will be a massive miss to the Reds, even if it’s just for a few weeks. The Scotland international contributes massively to the side’s movement up the pitch and creativity on the left flank.

Liverpool also have a favourable opening run of Premier League fixtures and they’ll miss the relentless runs of Robertson, whilst opposition sides will now relish the fact that they won’t have to face the ace.