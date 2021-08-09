Everton are reportedly monitoring the situation of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff this summer.

The Toffees are admirers of the 23-year-old and want to know what his availability might be in this transfer window as they weigh up their targets.

Rafael Benitez has just taken over from Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park and will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on the squad at Everton.

Longstaff has shown some promise in his time at Newcastle, and was somewhat surprisingly linked with a big move to Manchester United a couple of years ago.

Longstaff’s stock has fallen since then and it might now be that Newcastle would be tempted to let him go for the right price.

The Magpies have other options in midfield, especially as they look like closing in on the signing of Joe Willock from Arsenal after his impressive loan stint at St James’ Park last season.

Longstaff has his qualities, though, so could do a job for Everton and might end up being a player Newcastle regret letting go.