Menu

Everton monitoring Newcastle United star ahead of potential transfer

Everton FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Everton are reportedly monitoring the situation of Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff this summer.

The Toffees are admirers of the 23-year-old and want to know what his availability might be in this transfer window as they weigh up their targets.

Rafael Benitez has just taken over from Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park and will no doubt be keen to put his own stamp on the squad at Everton.

Longstaff has shown some promise in his time at Newcastle, and was somewhat surprisingly linked with a big move to Manchester United a couple of years ago.

Longstaff’s stock has fallen since then and it might now be that Newcastle would be tempted to let him go for the right price.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United intent on completing transfer despite rejected bid
Manchester United unwilling to loan out ace for less than a €4/5m loan fee according to Fabrizio Romano
Carlo Ancelotti says no to return of exciting Real Madrid talent with move to Mallorca mooted

MORE: Newcastle considering South American star

The Magpies have other options in midfield, especially as they look like closing in on the signing of Joe Willock from Arsenal after his impressive loan stint at St James’ Park last season.

Longstaff has his qualities, though, so could do a job for Everton and might end up being a player Newcastle regret letting go.

More Stories Sean Longstaff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.