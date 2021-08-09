Menu

Lukaku completes first part of Chelsea medical, flying to London to complete transfer later this week

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly completed the first part of his medical tests with Chelsea ahead of completing his transfer from Inter Milan.

The Belgium international has been a world class performer in his time at the San Siro, despite struggling in his most recent spell in the Premier League with Manchester United.

It makes sense that Chelsea now seem keen to take a gamble on bringing Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge despite his struggles at the club he spent time with as a youngster earlier in his career.

Now surely an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner, Lukaku looks ideal to take Thomas Tuchel’s side to the next level, and Fabrizio Romano states that things are progressing well now…

Romano has tweeted that Lukaku has completed the main part of his medical and could be officially announced as a Chelsea player in the next few days.

MORE: Chelsea fans given key updates on Lukaku…and Messi!

More Stories / Latest News
Everton monitoring Newcastle United star ahead of potential transfer
Leeds United intent on completing transfer despite rejected bid
Manchester United unwilling to loan out ace for less than a €4/5m loan fee according to Fabrizio Romano

The Blues could be making one of the signings of the summer if they pull this off, with Lukaku scoring 64 goals in his two seasons at the San Siro and showing in his time at Everton that he can also be one of the most prolific scorers in England.

Although it didn’t work out for him at Man Utd, Lukaku looks to have improved since then and could now help take Chelsea to the next level in terms of being a serious title contender.

More Stories Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.