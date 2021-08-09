Romelu Lukaku stated that he would send a message to Inter Milan fans soon as he was met by media outside the Milan airport ahead of a flight to London to complete a return to Chelsea.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano shares that the 28-year-old is now flying to London and that his €115m transfer to Chelsea is expected to be announced this week.

Romano reported a short time earlier that the striker has already completed the first part of his medical in Milan ahead of the move.

Lukaku will have the chance to settle unfinished business as he edges closer to returning to the Blues a full decade after they thrust him into the spotlight by plucking him away from Anderlecht.

Romelu Lukaku leaving Milano airport 30 minutes ago after medical completed: “I’m gonna send a message [to Inter fans] soon”, he told to @SkySport. ??? #CFC He’s flying now to London in order to join Chelsea for €115m. Announcement expected this week. ? pic.twitter.com/nUsw9pHt6D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2021

#Lukaku a Linate, prima della partenza per Londra: “Un saluto ai tifosi dell’#Inter che volevano rimanessi? Manderò un messaggio tra qualche giorno” ??????#Chelsea @FcInterNewsit pic.twitter.com/79kBH5AK1K — Egle Patanè (@eglevicious23) August 9, 2021

Thomas Tuchel’s side were in need of a respectfully more clinical finisher than Timo Werner heading into the new season and there were few or no options to pursue that can stack up to quality of Lukaku.

Lukaku rebuilt himself in his two season with Inter Milan after a difficult two-year spell with Manchester United and he’s on the brink of tormenting Premier League defenders once again.

The left-footed striker never really had the chance to prove himself in the Chelsea first-team in his previous spell with the club, instead showcasing his prolific ability in loan spells with West Brom and Everton.