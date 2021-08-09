The James Maddison Arsenal transfer talks have taken a positive step forward as Leicester City have given a strong indication that they’d be willing to negotiate a £60million deal.

The England international has been a key player for the Foxes down the years, but it now looks like he could be on his way out of the King Power Stadium for the right price.

According to the reliable AFC Bell, Arsenal have made a key step forward by appointing Darren Robinson to act as an intermediary over this deal, with some promising talks held.

Robinson is said to have learned that Leicester are open to discussing Maddison’s sale for around £60m, which could be affordable for Arsenal.

Maddison seems ideal for Arsenal as they look for a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil.

Other big names like Martin Odegaard and Houssem Aouar have also been linked with Mikel Arteta’s side, but it seems things are progressing with regards to Maddison.

The 24-year-old would not come cheap, but AFC fans would surely see that kind of move as a major statement that is badly needed at the Emirates Stadium.