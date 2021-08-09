Manchester United have now ended their interest in signing Kieran Trippier, according to the Mirror, in a decision that reportedly marks the end of their spending for this summer.

The Mirror report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels that another right-back is no longer needed and ruled out an offer for the Atletico Madrid star, amid some encouraging pre-season displays from Diogo Dalot.

It’s added that Trippier, who has been with Atleti for two seasons and won the La Liga title last term, is keen on a return to the Premier League, something he’ll have to keep waiting for after United’s decision.

United were in need of competition for starter Aaron Wan-Bissaka next season and it now looks like they are ready for Dalot to provide this after the ace spent last season on loan at AC Milan.

The Mirror report that the Red Devils were willing to let Dalot head to AC Milan on another loan deal, but they’ve now changed their mind after getting a look at the ace in pre-season.

The track to the San Siro already looked like it had gone cold to be honest, with the Rossoneri unwilling to meet United’s demands of a reported £4m loan fee as they now look to Alessandro Florenzi.

Trippier has maintained his killer crossing ability since moving to Spain, providing 11 assists for Diego Simeone’s side as he still remains an important player for England as well.

Solskjaer and the United hierarchy have made a risky decision on the Trippier front given the attacking quality he could’ve added to the squad and perhaps rubbed off on Wan-Bissaka.