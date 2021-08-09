Manchester City remain keen on signing Harry Kane this summer after snapping up Jack Grealish.

The Citizens spent £100million to take Grealish to the Etihad Stadium from Aston Villa, and they may not be done there.

After Pep Guardiola confirmed City would not be trying to sign Lionel Messi following confirmation the Argentine would not be rejoining Barcelona, a report has emerged claiming the Citizens are not done in their pursuit of Harry Kane.

According to the Standard, City ‘remain convinced’ they can sign Kane this summer, even if a deal cannot be struck by the start of the season.

As mentioned in the same report, Spurs are said to be working on a £60million deal to sign Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, which could open the door to a Kane departure.

But it may ultimately come down to whether City are willing to spend well over £100million, especially after committing a similar figure to the signing of Grealish this summer.