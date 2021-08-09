Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani says he is in the ‘last dance’ of his career after extending his Old Trafford deal by another year.

Cavani made an important impact for United last season, helping the club to second place in the Premier League and a Europa League final.

The veteran netted 10 times in 26 Premier League appearances and did enough to earn another year, signing on until the end of the coming season.

And amid talk of retirement at the end of this season, Cavani has spoken of how he is in the final stages of his career but still has a dream of playing at the next World Cup.

He said, as cited by the Mirror: “I thought about retiring and going back to Uruguay to live out in the country instead of ­travelling and playing football.”

He added: “In football terms, my dream is to reach the World Cup in Qatar, then step aside and dedicate myself more to my family, my people, my things.

“We are now in the last dance.”

Cavani’s professional career has spanned 16 years so far, the striker spending time at five clubs in all, including Danubio, Palermo, Napoli, PSG and, of course, Manchester United.

He has made 123 appearances for Uruguay, scoring 53 times, and his World Cup dream is on, with Uruguay inside the automatic qualification places in the South America phase as things stand.