Lionel Messi to be unveiled by the Eiffel Tower in coming days as he closes in on PSG transfer

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly set to be unveiled by the Eiffel Tower as he closes in on a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

French journalist Julien Laurens of ESPN seems confident that Messi’s move to PSG is more or less a done deal following the Argentine’s shock departure from Barcelona this summer.

Messi’s contract at the Nou Camp came to an end, and the 34-year-old is now a free agent, but it seems PSG have moved quickly to wrap up a deal, so we unfortunately won’t be seeing him in the Premier League any time soon.

See below as Laurens tweets that Messi is set for his medical with PSG, with the move basically all done…

MORE: Spurs made an offer for Lionel Messi. No, really.

ESPN have also tweeted an update, saying that Laurens has been told Messi will be unveiled by the Eiffel Tower in the French capital.

See below for details as this stunning transfer seems to be edging closer to becoming a reality…

Messi could be about to join Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes in what would be one of the most stunning attacking line ups the game as ever seen.

Apart from, perhaps, when Messi and Neymar also linked up before at Barca, alongside Luis Suarez in that iconic ‘MSN’ front three.

