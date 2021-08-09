Tottenham were reportedly among the teams to express an interest in the transfer of Lionel Messi as he prepares to leave Barcelona.

Messi said goodbye to Barca at the Nou Camp yesterday and is now widely expected to move to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

However, it seems even Tottenham tried to make Messi an offer, along with Barcelona’s La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

See below as Sports Center, the South American edition of ESPN, claimed that both Spurs and Atletico were also in the running for Messi, even though it now looks like he’s more or less finalised things with PSG…

Messi to Tottenham would have been one of the most incredible transfers ever, and to be honest we’re not at all surprised this audacious bid didn’t work out for the north Londoners.

There had also been talk of Chelsea trying to sign Messi, though the Blues themselves moved to deny this speculation.