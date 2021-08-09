Tottenham and Arsenal have reportedly both been offered the signing of Barcelona goalkeeper Neto as the Catalan giants desperately look to offload players.

Barca are in a pretty dire financial situation, which resulted in them being unable to register Lionel Messi to a new contract this summer, and they still need to make sales in order to balance the books.

According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast, goalkeeper Neto is one of the players they’re trying to shift this summer, with Spurs and Arsenal identified as clubs who could be interested in him following links with the Brazilian shot-stopper in the past.

“[Barca have] been trying to shift players out. They’ve barely been able to get any significant deals done,” Castles said.

“Probably the most significant are Trincao to Wolves on loan and Junior Firpo who they sold to Leeds for €15m.

MORE: Ten major Premier League transfers that could still happen this summer

“They’ve got guys like Philippe Coutinho and Neto who Kia Joorabchian is trying to move elsewhere at present.”

He added: “Neto, some of you might not even know what position he plays in, he’s the reserve goalkeeper at Barcelona.

“He’s been offered to Tottenham and Barcelona by Joorabchian as a signing for this season.

“As the reserve goalkeeper he’s on a salary of €4.5million net.”