In all likelihood, everyone will know Lionel Messi’s next destination sooner rather than later, and if Neymar’s sister’s social media hint is anything to go by, it won’t take much working out.

Ever since it became clear that Barcelona’s greatest-ever player no longer had a future at the club, speculation has been rife as to where he would go next.

The reality is that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are probably the only two teams that could afford his salary.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar’s sister Rafaella has welcomed the Messi family to the Ligue Un giants via an Instagram comment.

Messi’s wife, Antonella, posted a picture of the whole family in front of the 35 trophies that Leo had won as a Barcelona player.

In amongst the more than 21,000 comments was one from Rafaella that read ‘Sejam bem vindos guapa’ or ‘Welcome beautiful.’

It seems that the Brazilian clearly believes that Messi will soon be lining up alongside her brother in Paris, bringing the curtain down on his 21 years at Barca.