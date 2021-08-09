The term ‘Messidependence’ has long been a theme at Barcelona, but with the Argentinian confirming his departure from the club on Sunday, that argument will no longer stand up.

The Catalans can finally stand on their own two feet, and in so doing, they won’t be as predictable as they’ve become over the past few seasons.

That spells danger for the rest of European football, with Memphis Depay showing what a sound signing he will be for the club.

The blaugranes are still beset by financial problems, and there needs to be a number of players moved on as quickly as possible.

Though Barca aren’t going to become a bad team overnight, and anyone believing otherwise needs to take a rain check.

Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, , Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Yusuf Demir… there’s plenty to still get excited about.

Underestimate them at your peril because post-Messi Barca will still be a force to be reckoned with.