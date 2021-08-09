Menu

Liverpool star lined up for shock transfer back to former club

Liverpool FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly a transfer target for his old club Southampton this summer.

The England international has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield in recent times, and it’s increasingly hard to see him becoming a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team again any time soon.

Southampton now seem confident of getting a deal done to re-sign Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to reports, with Liverpool thought to be open to a sale for the right price.

The Reds would do well to make some money from Ox now, as the longer they wait, the less likely it is they make up much of the £35million they spent on signing him from Arsenal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to move back to Southampton?
More Stories / Latest News
Dele Alli expected to shine at Tottenham Hotspur this season just like Jesse Lingard at West Ham
“A mix of Partey and Pogba” – Arsenal fans absolutely raving about summer signing Lokonga
Tottenham and Arsenal both offered chance to sign Barcelona star

MORE: Exciting transfer news on the way for Liverpool fans

Oxlade-Chamberlain left Southampton for Arsenal ten years ago, and looked an exciting young prospect when he first appeared in Arsene Wenger’s first-team at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s fair to say, however, that he hasn’t really lived up to the immense potential he showed when he first broke onto the scene.

Liverpool fans won’t be too bothered about seeing the 27-year-old moving on now, as long as a replacement can also be found.

More Stories Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.