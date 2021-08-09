Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is reportedly a transfer target for his old club Southampton this summer.

The England international has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield in recent times, and it’s increasingly hard to see him becoming a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team again any time soon.

Southampton now seem confident of getting a deal done to re-sign Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to reports, with Liverpool thought to be open to a sale for the right price.

The Reds would do well to make some money from Ox now, as the longer they wait, the less likely it is they make up much of the £35million they spent on signing him from Arsenal.

Oxlade-Chamberlain left Southampton for Arsenal ten years ago, and looked an exciting young prospect when he first appeared in Arsene Wenger’s first-team at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s fair to say, however, that he hasn’t really lived up to the immense potential he showed when he first broke onto the scene.

Liverpool fans won’t be too bothered about seeing the 27-year-old moving on now, as long as a replacement can also be found.