It’s been a while since Bojan Krkic turned out for FC Barcelona, breaking into the first team back in 2007, and the player’s career has taken many twists and turns since.

Stoke City are one of seven other clubs that the player with over 900 goals in various Barca youth teams (beating Lionel Messi’s record), per The Independent, has played for since leaving the Catalans.

Now 30 years of age, Krkic has sprung a surprise by joining up with former Barcelona team-mate, Andres Iniesta, at Vissel Kobe.