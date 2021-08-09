Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has been pictured leaving the hospital wearing a protective boot and on a single crutch after suffering an ankle injury yesterday.

Robertson had to be helped off the pitch in the final minutes of the first-half of a friendly against Athletic Bilbao, the Scotsman landed awkwardly on his right ankle after blocking a cross.

The 27-year-old is one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s side and missing the ace for the start of the new season following a nervy campaign will no doubt be a heavy blow.

Liverpool open their Premier League campaign against newly-promoted Norwich on Saturday evening.

Kostas Tsimikas, who arrived last summer and endured a difficult debut season, is the backup left-back for the club, with youngster Owen Beck getting action during pre-season and versatile veteran James Milner a makeshift option if need be.