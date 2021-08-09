Menu

(Photo) – Liverpool ace Andy Robertson leaves hospital wearing protective boot and on a crutch after ankle injury

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has been pictured leaving the hospital wearing a protective boot and on a single crutch after suffering an ankle injury yesterday.

Robertson had to be helped off the pitch in the final minutes of the first-half of a friendly against Athletic Bilbao, the Scotsman landed awkwardly on his right ankle after blocking a cross.

The 27-year-old is one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s side and missing the ace for the start of the new season following a nervy campaign will no doubt be a heavy blow.

See More: Former Liverpool ace aims swipe at Reds following summer transfer away

More Stories / Latest News
Mark Halsey column: Premier League referees might struggle now fans are back
Keith Hackett: Look out for Premier League referees’ new guidelines in action this weekend
Manchester United decide against swoop for England international and end summer spending

Liverpool open their Premier League campaign against newly-promoted Norwich on Saturday evening.

Kostas Tsimikas, who arrived last summer and endured a difficult debut season, is the backup left-back for the club, with youngster Owen Beck getting action during pre-season and versatile veteran James Milner a makeshift option if need be.

More Stories Andy Robertson James Milner Jurgen Klopp Kostas Tsimikas Owen Beck

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.