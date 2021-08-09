Paris Saint-Germain have now offered Lionel Messi the chance to wear the number 30 shirt as he seems destined for a move to the Ligue 1 club, according to Marca.

The Spanish publication report that PSG have put forward the shirt that Messi made his breakthrough into the Barcelona first-team in after he refused to take the iconic No.10 worn by friend Neymar.

Messi sported 30 in his first two seasons with Barcelona, before moving onto 19 for a couple of years and then dominating with 10 on his back.

The No. 30 shirt is currently occupied by Alexandre Letellier at Paris Saint-Germain, an academy graduate who returned to the club last summer and did not make a single appearance last term.

Letellier will head into the new season as the side’s fourth-choice keeper unless Keylor Navas or Sergio Rico leave, which doesn’t seem to be on the cards right now.

With that in mind, we feel as though there’ll be no issue in assigning that number to Messi – it may be something that Letellier is happy to do, even though Marca note that 30 tends to be reserved for goalkeepers in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi is currently not in Paris and he’s not landed anywhere. He’s at his home with his family. ??? #Messi Messi’s lawyers and his father Jorge are still working on PSG official contract paperworks received yesterday. He’ll fly to Paris once deal will be completed. ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2021

As it stands, Messi is still in Barcelona with his family whilst he waits for his lawyers and father to work on a contract with PSG, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.