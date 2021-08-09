Menu

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Romelu Lukaku and Lionel Messi Chelsea transfer rumours

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has spoken to Sky Sports about Chelsea’s rumoured transfer interest in Romelu Lukaku and Lionel Messi.

The Blues splashed the cash on big names like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell last summer, and they’re ready to flex their financial muscles again this year as they look close to signing Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Romano expects that deal is now imminent, though the Italian journalist insisted that Lukaku was always Chelsea’s top target, rather than Messi.

This follows some surprise talk linking Messi with Chelsea as he announced his departure from Barcelona, with a move to Paris Saint-Germain now imminent.

Chelsea fans won’t be too bothered about not signing Messi if Lukaku is indeed on his way to Stamford Bridge, with the Inter front-man one of the finest forwards in Europe in the last two years.

