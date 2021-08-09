Menu

Romelu Lukaku pictured holding Chelsea kit in car as official announcement prepared

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Romelu Lukaku has been pictured in a car holding what looks very much like the new Chelsea kit.

The Belgium international is nearing a transfer to Stamford Bridge as he has already completed part of his medical with the Blues, and it may be that he’s preparing to fulfil his media duties with the club as well.

See below for an image doing the rounds on social media that shows Lukaku in a car in Italy, where he has been undergoing his medical so far, with the 28-year-old quite clearly looking like having a folded up Chelsea kit on his lap…

This is an exciting move for Chelsea, who need a signing like Lukaku to give them more quality up front.

Timo Werner only scored six league goals last season and CFC have also been linked with the likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland this summer, though Lukaku is another superb option for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

