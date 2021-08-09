Some interesting comments from Brendan Rodgers on James Maddison and Jack Grealish being the ‘same’ could turn out to hurt Arsenal’s transfer hopes, according to the Star.

After the Foxes beat Manchester City to win the Community Shield, in a tie that saw good friends Maddison and Grealish face off against each other, Rodgers stated that ‘I think they are both close’.

The Northern Irishman first indicated that the two are ‘stylistically’ the ‘same’ before clarifying his comments in more depth later on.

Rodgers reiterated that Maddison and Grealish are both ‘creators’, but stressed that each go about that in different ways, with the Leicester man more of a ‘passer’ and the ex-Villa captain a ‘dribbler’.

The Star have shared the comments as a hint from Rodgers that Maddison could cost the same as Grealish, who just sealed a £100m move to City.

This comes as Arsenal have identified Maddison as a summer target, it would seem very unlikely for the cash-strapped Gunners to come anywhere near the fee that took Grealish away from Villa Park.

Here is what Rodgers had to say on the similarities between the pair:

“I think they are both close. They are both very talented players.”

“Stylistically, I think they’re the same. They are both creators.”

Rodgers then clarified the differences between how each goes about their creativity:

“But I would say they are both totally different. One is a dribbler – one commits people down the sides. James is more central and he’s more of a passer.”

“So yes, they are both creative players but stylistically they are both very different.”

“Everyone could see today how hard James works for the team, his quality and how he takes the ball. His eye for the last pass.”

“He is a wonderful talent and I thought he was excellent tactically because they really challenge you in that respect. I thought he was brilliant.”

24-year-old Maddison has 21 Premier League and 15 assists to his name in 98 top-flight appearances to date, he’s also floated around the England squad over the last year or so, making interest unsurprising.

Whilst Arsenal are respectively a much bigger club than the Foxes, Maddison will have a difficult decision on his hands if the Gunners ever manage to agree a deal with Leicester as his current side are much more credible contenders for Champions League football than the north London outfit are now.