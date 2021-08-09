It’s a hugely important season ahead for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, but one pundit believes that the Gunners aren’t progressing under the Spaniard and he’s already made one poor decision.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Lianne Sanderson suggested that Emile Smith Rowe wasn’t yet deserving of the No.10 shirt handed to him by Arteta after he’d signed a new, long-term contract.
It’ll certainly put some pressure on the youngster to deliver, but if, as many seem to believe, he’s the real deal, it’s unlikely to faze him.
Whether Arteta can guide the Gunners back towards the top of the table is another question entirely.
“I just don’t see where Arsenal are going. I don’t think they’re progressing under Arteta. I don’t see a clear plan.”
“I like Smith Rowe, but is he deserving of the number 10 shirt at this time?”
Lianne Sanderson questions Arsenal’s trajectory under Arteta pic.twitter.com/5ehzeL8HOT
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 8, 2021
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal went from near-relegation in the first third of last season to a record second only to Man City in the final 2/3 of the season. That sounds a lot like “progressing” to me.
So funny….. We won the FA Cup and were then battling relegation the following season. We improved towards the end of last season and finished 8th and you jokingly said that’s progress…. I will give Arteta the 1st half of the season but after seeing our so so warm up games I’m not holding out much hope….. But thanks for making me chuckle