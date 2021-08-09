It’s a hugely important season ahead for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, but one pundit believes that the Gunners aren’t progressing under the Spaniard and he’s already made one poor decision.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Lianne Sanderson suggested that Emile Smith Rowe wasn’t yet deserving of the No.10 shirt handed to him by Arteta after he’d signed a new, long-term contract.

It’ll certainly put some pressure on the youngster to deliver, but if, as many seem to believe, he’s the real deal, it’s unlikely to faze him.

Whether Arteta can guide the Gunners back towards the top of the table is another question entirely.