Potential West Ham target, Jannik Vestergaard, could be set for a move to the Midlands after it became clear that Leicester City were looking to cover Wesley Fofana’s absence once the extent of the latter’s injury became clear.

According to talkSPORT, Fofana will be out until sometime in the new year after being on the end of a crunching challenge from Villarreal’s Fer Nino in the pre-season friendly between the two teams.

The outlet suggest that the Hammers have been keeping tabs on the towering 6 ft 6 in centre-back for a year or so, but their lack of movement has let the Foxes in.

A fee of between £15m-£20m is being quoted if the Community Shield winners want to acquire the Dane’s services.

That’s certainly not beyond the means of Brendan Rodgers’ side and it may be a deal that the club feel they need to sanction.

They’ll need to move quickly, however, as players with Vestergaard’s obvious defensive talent won’t be around in the market for long.