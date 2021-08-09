Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given the ‘all clear’ from medical staff in what is a huge boost for Liverpool.

The full-back was ruled out of Euro 2020 duty for England after suffering a last-minute injury that saw him miss weeks of action.

But he has returned in pre-season for Liverpool as they prepare for the new campaign, which they are hoping will see them return to title contention.

And in a huge boost, Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he has been deemed fully fit ahead of the Reds’ Saturday’s Premier League opener against Norwich City.

The full-back told Liverpool’s official website after the Reds’ pre-season draw with Athletic Club: “I’ve started pre-season quite well, in training I’ve been putting the work in, got the all-clear from the medical staff early doors in pre-season and have been able to push on, get fit and get the full 90 under my belt today (against Bilbao).

“I think it’s perfect timing the way the games have gone in pre-season, just building up to this: started at 30 (minutes), then 45, a couple of 60s under the belt and then today obviously getting 90.