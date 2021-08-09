Manchester United will not allow Diogo Dalot to leave the club on loan this summer unless they net a fee of €4/5m, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reiterates that there is no agreement with any club for Dalot as of yet and that the Red Devils are considering keeping the 22-year-old after an encouraging pre-season.

Dalot spent last season out on loan with AC Milan, starting 20 of his 33 appearances for the club in a season that saw him contribute two goals and three assists.

It appears as though a return to the San Siro is no longer an option as Romano notes via Di Marzio that the Rossoneri are in talks to recruit Alessandro Florenzi on an initial loan deal.

This comes as the Manchester Evening News report that Dalot feels confident that he can provide solid competition to starting right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Manchester United are not accepting less than €4/5m loan fee for Diogo Dalot. No agreement with any club yet. He’s having a great pre-season, Man Utd also considering to keep him. ? #MUFC AC Milan are in talks with Roma to sign Florenzi on loan + buy option, as per @DiMarzio. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2021

Dalot has been active over the summer after his loan spell in Italy, featuring for Portugal at the Under-21s Euros before being called up to the senior squad for the men’s European Championships.

The rapid defender has also seen some action for United since he returned for pre-season, playing a half off the bench against Brentford and scoring in his 30-minute substitute outing against Everton.

United signed Dalot for a fee of £19m back in the summer of 2018, per BBC Sport. The attack-first full-back saw regular action in his debut campaign then found himself playing a minimal role as soon as Wan-Bissaka came in.

Whilst he certainly seems to have improved and could now be ready to play a backup/rotation role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, United have to consider whether it is worth potentially stunting Dalot’s development in favour of keeping the ace to play as a second-choice behind Wan-Bissaka.

The club could also find interested parties hard to come by if they are seeking a loan fee of €4/5m, there’s not a lot of time left in the window but it seems that things are still up in the air for Dalot.