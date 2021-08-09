“Confidence” that Man Utd can announce new signing on Wednesday, possible debut on Saturday

There is reportedly “confidence” that Manchester United can finalise the details of Raphael Varane’s transfer to Old Trafford and officially announce the completed deal by Wednesday.

This is according to a tweet from journalist Jonathan Shrager, who is well connected at Man Utd and who adds that this could even open the door for Varane to make his Red Devils debut against Leeds United in the club’s opening fixture of the Premier League season this Saturday.

Varane is a big name signing from Real Madrid and fans will be eager to see him in action, and this update from Shrager in the tweet below suggests they might not have to wait too much longer now…

There is confidence that Varane’s medical, signing and announcement can be officially completed on Wednesday, which would then allow him to train with the team on Thursday/Friday, opening up the possibility that he could feature in #MUFC’s matchday squad in season opener vs Leeds — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 8, 2021

United have long looked in need of a quality signing in defence, with doubts over both Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly as long-term partners for Harry Maguire.

Varane showed in his time at the Bernabeu that he can be a key part of a winning side, and United may be able to benefit from that as soon as this weekend.