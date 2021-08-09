Liverpool extended their lead over Osasuna in this evening’s pre-season friendly with some lovely play in the 20th minute of the tie to carve the La Liga side open.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sent the ball out to the left-wing from midfield, where Kostas Tsimikas composed himself before playing a tidy one-two with Takumi Minamino – who scored the side’s opener.

Tsimikas slid down as he ran onto the return and sent a perfect low cross into the middle of the area, Roberto Firmino tucked the ball into the back of the net with a lovely first-time side-foot finish.

Left-back Tsimikas showing his quality couldn’t have come at a better time for the Reds, as the ace’s assist came minutes after Andy Robertson confirmed an ankle injury after a nasty landing yesterday.

Tsimikas was limited to just seven appearances (starting only two) in a debut season troubled by injuries and being stuck behind the world-class Robertson.

The Greece international will now have the opportunity to prove himself with Robertson sidelined, even though it comes via circumstances that Jurgen Klopp and the fans would’ve wished to avoid.