After stumbling along in the 2020/21 season due in no small measure to an incredible amount of injuries, Liverpool will be hoping for better things in the new campaign, however, Trevor Sinclair believes they’ve got their work cut out to even finish in the top four.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former professional suggested that Virgil van Dijk wouldn’t be able to play every game so soon after coming back from a knee injury, and that the squad lacked the appropriate depth to be challenging again this season.