Video: Raphael Varane keeping himself busy in quarantine with keepy-uppies ahead of Man United unveiling

Manchester United FC
Whilst he awaits the chance to be released from quarantine in order to be officially presented by Manchester United, Raphael Varane has been busying himself in his garden.

With not a lot else to do but wait, the French World Cup winner has been taking the opportunity to do some keepy-uppies and honing his skills.

The ease with which he has a mastery of the ball bodes well for when he slots into United’s defence.

