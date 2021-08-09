As he gets ready for another season in the English top-flight, Watford skipper, Troy Deeney, told of a wild time he once had with Brazilian football superstars, Neymar and Ronaldinho.

The likelihood of them ever meeting on the football pitch is minimal, with absolute respect to Deeney, so it was in Las Vegas that their paths crossed.

Unfortunately, he forgot to mark what sounded like an epic occasion with a photo for posterity.

Speaking to presenter, Tubes, on the Foooore Hole Challenge, cited by the Daily Star, Deeney lifted the lid on the goings on.

“I was at a pool party where he was there, him and Neymar were having a very good time shall we say!,” he said.

“[It was] over the other side of Wet Republic. I got introduced to them and they were playing poker, mainly they were there for some Stars Poker tournament or something like that.

“Me and my pal were on the other side, I think we were celebrating going up actually, and we had a good time over the three days.

“I can’t remember much of it, but I remember being introduced to those guys and [being] absolutely buzzing.

“But I’m not the camera type so I never took a picture, that’s my only regret.”

If anything, it evidences not only the entitlement that top footballers believe they have, but also why Neymar will, perhaps, never reach the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The recent photos of Neymar doing the rounds show a distinctive paunch, so perhaps he’s been partying a bit too hard this summer aswell.