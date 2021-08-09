West Ham United are said to be closing in on the signing of defensive target Nikola Milenkovic.

The Fiorentina star has been linked with a move to the London Stadium this summer, but the two clubs have been locked in a stand-off over the fee.

SportWitness report West Ham are keen to close a deal for €15million, while Fiorentina are holding out for €20million.

Corriere dello Sport are confident a deal will be done, reporting today that a €17million offer plus bonuses could be enough to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, La Repubblica via Viola News are reporting it will take €18million.

And that’s despite Fiorentina finding themselves in a weakened position due to Milenkovic having less than a year remaining on his contract.

West Ham are keen to strengthen their depth in defence as they prepare for a Europa League campaign, and it seems increasingly likely that Milenkovic will be the man as they close in on a deal with Fiorentina.