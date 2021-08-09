Menu

West Ham closing in on signing of key defensive target as negotiations continue

West Ham United are said to be closing in on the signing of defensive target Nikola Milenkovic.

The Fiorentina star has been linked with a move to the London Stadium this summer, but the two clubs have been locked in a stand-off over the fee.

SportWitness report West Ham are keen to close a deal for €15million, while Fiorentina are holding out for €20million.

Corriere dello Sport are confident a deal will be done, reporting today that a €17million offer plus bonuses could be enough to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, La Repubblica via Viola News are reporting it will take €18million.

Nikola Milenkovic celebrates scoring for Fiorentina.
And that’s despite Fiorentina finding themselves in a weakened position due to Milenkovic having less than a year remaining on his contract.

West Ham are keen to strengthen their depth in defence as they prepare for a Europa League campaign, and it seems increasingly likely that Milenkovic will be the man as they close in on a deal with Fiorentina.

