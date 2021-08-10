Chelsea star confirms ‘talks have begun’ with club over extending contract which expires in 2022

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has confirmed that talks over an extension to his contract have begun with the club.

Rudiger was influential for Chelsea in their Champions League win of last campaign, despite having been frozen out by Frank Lampard at the start of the season.

After Thomas Tuchel was appointed in January, Rudiger immediately became a key figure in the side, with his performances in Europe perhaps the best that Chelsea fans have seen of him since his arrival from AS Roma in 2017.

However, his contract is due to expire at the end of the upcoming season, and with Rudiger now 28-years-old, that threatens to complicate matters.

Marina Granovskaia has proven herself unwilling to give lucrative and lengthy contracts to players around or beyond the 30-mark, which suggests Rudiger may not get the deal that he desires.

Antonio Rudiger has confirmed contract talks with Chelsea are underway

Still, speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal tomorrow night, Rudiger has confirmed that talks have begun.

Rudiger gives no certainties over extending his deal, but Chelsea fans can expect an update on proceedings one way or another in due course.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed a few days back that Chelsea were still in talks over signing Jules Kounde from Sevilla, so even if they aren’t able to tie Rudiger down, they may be about to sign his replacement…

