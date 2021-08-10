Arsenal in ‘pole position’ to sign world class James Maddison alternative

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to seal the transfer of Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva as an alternative to James Maddison.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with Maddison for some time now, but it may be that the England international is not in a particular hurry to leave the King Power Stadium after the club’s fine rise under current manager Brendan Rodgers.

Arsenal urgently need a top attacking player of this calibre, and it seems like Silva might be available after City’s recent deal to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

The Portugal international is also being targeted by big clubs like Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, but reports suggest it’s Arsenal who are currently in the strongest position…

This would be a terrific purchase by Arsenal, and it might be that the presence of Mikel Arteta gives them the edge.

The Spanish tactician was on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at City before taking over as Arsenal manager, and it seems Silva could be keen to work with him again.