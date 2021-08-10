Arsenal in talks to sign Real Madrid playmaker as preferred alternative to Barcelona ace

Arsenal are reportedly in talks over a permanent transfer deal for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, but it looked like he wouldn’t be staying on at the club after returning to Madrid for pre-season this summer.

Still, it might be that Odegaard could now be in line for a return to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta makes him his top target over other similar creative players, according to 90min.

The report mentions the likes of Philippe Coutinho and James Maddison as players Arsenal have kept an eye on, but Odegaard is the preferred option in that area of the pitch.

The links with Coutinho are surprising given his struggles at Barcelona, though it makes sense that he might be viewed as a realistic target as the Catalan giants would surely want to sell the Brazilian flop.

Coutinho also shone in his time in the Premier League with Liverpool, so Arsenal might feel he could get back to his best with another spell in English football.

Odegaard would probably be the better option though, so many fans would surely relish the prospect of him coming back to north London if a deal can be struck.