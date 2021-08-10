Chelsea transfer news: Barcelona make final decision on future of Blues target

Barcelona will not sell Chelsea-linked Ilaix Moriba this summer and are prepared to relegate him to the bench if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

That’s reported by Spanish publication SPORT, who believe that, despite Moriba being in the final year of his Barca contract, the club are in no rush to allow him to leave the club.

Barcelona are faced with the prospect of losing Moriba without receiving a penny in return, but it appears as though that’s a risk they’re willing to take in order to give themselves a chance of convincing him to sign an extension.

As the report notes, Chelsea have been linked with the 18-year-old, but the Blues are thought to be just one of several sides that would like to take Moriba off of Barca’s hands before the end of the transfer window.

Moriba has been given first-team opportunities under Ronald Koeman, so it’s safe to assume the only reason he wouldn’t extend with Barca was because he was being offered more money elsewhere.

What he ought to realise is that being given the chance to play for Barcelona at such a young age is a blessing, one which he’d be wrong to turn his nose up at, especially now Lionel Messi has departed.

Barca have the opportunity to build something special with Ansu Fati, Pedri, Moriba and more talented young players. He has ever reason to be excited by the prospect of being a part of that.