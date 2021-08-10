PSG launch €50M bid for midfielder who has been linked with Manchester United – report

PSG have reportedly offered €50M for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga is ranked among the most promising young players in the world, with his contract with Rennes due to expire at the end of the season.

You’d have thought there would be a free-for-all over him this summer, but there’s now less than three weeks left of the window and he’s still yet to secure a move.

That could all be set to change, though, with Todo Fichajes reporting that PSG have launched an official €50M bid in an attempt to prise Camavinga away from Rennes.