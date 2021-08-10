PSG launch €50M bid for midfielder who has been linked with Manchester United – report

Manchester United FC
Posted by

PSG have reportedly offered €50M for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga is ranked among the most promising young players in the world, with his contract with Rennes due to expire at the end of the season.

You’d have thought there would be a free-for-all over him this summer, but there’s now less than three weeks left of the window and he’s still yet to secure a move.

That could all be set to change, though, with Todo Fichajes reporting that PSG have launched an official €50M bid in an attempt to prise Camavinga away from Rennes.

Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly attracting interest from PSG

MORE: Rennes demand £40m for Eduardo Camavinga but Man United and PSG face bigger obstacle

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Villarreal beware… Chelsea duo bag stunning strikes in training ahead of UEFA Super Cup
N’Golo Kante gives Chelsea fans injury scare by heading down the tunnel early during training
(Video) Mason Mount scores with insane Chelsea training skill-shot ahead of tomorrow’s UEFA Super Cup

The report claims there to be money on the table from PSG, but it’s unclear how plausible a claim that is, with Lionel Messi having signed a lucrative contract with the Parisiens.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have been the busiest top club in Europe during the summer window to date, you have to think it unlikely that they have any cash left over for Camavinga.

The teenager has also been linked with Manchester United, but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils are planning on making a bid between now and the transfer deadline.

More Stories Eduardo Camavinga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.