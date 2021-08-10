(Video) Villarreal beware… Chelsea duo bag stunning strikes in training ahead of UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are ready and raring to go for tomorrow’s UEFA Super Cup.

The reigning champions of Europe will be taking on Europa League final penalty shootout winners Villarreal in Dublin for the coveted Super Cup, which Chelsea have failed to win in their last three attempts.

Unfortunately for Thomas Tuchel, he will not be blessed with the starting XI he’d desire heading into the game, with many of Chelsea’s starters still unfit following their involvement in international tournaments over the summer.

Fear not though, Chelsea fans, because though the likes of Jorginho, Mason Mount, Reece James and Thiago Silva may not be able to start from the beginning, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are.

They appear intent on ensuring their names are on the team sheet, too, or so is suggested by these absolute belters the pair produced in training ahead of the match this evening.

A goal from CHO past Edou Mendy

Training is only training but Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech have impressed for Chelsea throughout their pre-season campaign to date. They have a real shot of starting tomorrow, and if they keep their shooting boots on, the Blues may well run out winners.